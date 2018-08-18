CHICAGO (CBS) — A bullet struck a 3-year-old boy sitting on the sidewalk Friday night in Englewood. Six other people were wounded in the attack near 65th and Ashland.

The shooting originally was reported as two people wounded, including that 3-year-old. Later in the night, police revealed a total of seven people had been shot while enjoying the summer evening.

As of Saturday morning, police had not released specifics about what led to the shooting, but said six out of the seven victims were sitting on the sidewalk when they heard gunfire, and realized they had been shot. A bullet grazed a seventh person in her back yard.

• Victim #1: A 27-year-old was shot in the torso and transported to University of Chicago Hospital, where he was stabilized. • Victim #2: A 3-year-old boy was shot in the left shin and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was stabilized. • Victim #3: A 30-year-old man was shot in the left leg and transported to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was stabilized. • Victim #4: A 29-year-old man was shot in the left calf and drove himself to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was stabilized. • Victim #5: A 30-year-old man was shot in the lower back and drove himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition. • Victim #6: A 26-year-old man was shot in the left and and left leg and was drove himself to to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was stabilized. • Victim #7: A 38-year-old woman’s left arm was grazed by a bullet. She was treated on the scene.

As the 3-year-old was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to his shin, other kids on the block toyed with crime tape at the scene.

Police sources said the area is known for gang activity, but that hasn’t been linked to the crime just yet.

Meantime, detectives scoured Englewood lawns and pathways for evidence.

The shooting happened just blocks from Ogden Park, Harper High School, and the West Englewood library branch.

The Englewod District police station is just half a mile away.

The shooting was part of a string of attacks that left 24 people wounded in a span of 12 hours to start the weekend, one of them fatally.

Local pastors were exasperated their communities continue to be crime scenes.

“I don’t know what the problem is here in Chicago. It’s not just values. It may be values, but values is not it. This is just a bad place right now; a bad place for children, a bad place for adults,” said Dr. Donovan Price, of Street Pastors.

No one was in custody Saturday morning. Area South detectives were investigating.