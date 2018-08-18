CHICAGO (CBS) — Many students in the suburbs are already back at school, and Chicago Public Schools begin in in a couple weeks.

One concern many parents have as they prepare for the return of school is whether their kids are eating a healthy lunch.

Lifestyle expert Limor Suss has some ways to pack a nutritious lunch for your student:

1. Pack lunch the night before. It will make the mornings that much easier. Even if its painful to do it when you’re tired, it will be worth it come morning! You also want to make sure that you’re stocked with the right gear!

2) Label everything so you get any lunch bags, thermoses, and water bottles back. You can order pre-made machine washable and dishwasher safe labels at minted.com.

3) Have some go-to protein-packed options like yogurt and cheese, or some cut up fruit and veggies. Lärabar also makes healthy delicious single-serve snacks for kids. GoodBelly makes probiotic juice shots designed for kids, called PlusShots.

4) What about a healthy after school snack? House Foods makes a wide variety of organic tofu products, for a healthier plant-based treat.

5) Lastly, A recent study came out and said that parents are slated to spend $500 on each child for back to school. Save some money by finding deals on deal sites like slickdeals.net.