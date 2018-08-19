CHICAGO (CBS) — Severe weather moving through the southwest left more than a dozen people injured outside a Backstreet Boys and 98 Degrees concert Saturday night.

Storm winds led to multiple injuries and storm damage. Wind gusts of more than 70 miles per hour in Oklahoma caused a structure to collapse, knocking over steel trusses at the entrance to WinStar Casino.

Emergency crews responded to reports of fans injured waiting outside the entrance to the concert. 14 people were taken to hospitals.

The Backstreet Boys cancelled their set, asking fans to get home safely. The band said they will reschedule their concert.

Kevin Richardson, a member of the Backstreet Boys tweeted about the event. He said the status of the show is to be determined. “Hey folks! Severe weather, high winds and rain just passed thru here in Thackerville, OK. Emergency crews are on the seen as tent collapsed and some folks who were seeking shelter were injured. Waiting to determine damage to our stage and production. Status of show TBD.”