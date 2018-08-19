CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s South side will soon be home to a brand new, indoor track. It will be the first of its kind in the city.

The $28 million facility will feature a multi-level, six lane track, sprint lanes, as well as long and high jump spaces.

8th Ward Alderman Michelle Harris was there for the groundbreaking ceremony Sunday for the new venue in Chicago’s Pullman neighborhood.

Dancers performed at the groundbreaking ceremony at Gately Park, joining city leaders to unveil plans for the new facility.

The sports facility will allow athletes to train year-round.

The facility will also house one of the first neighborhood-based “After School Matters” programs, which provides mentors and other activities for students.