CHICAGO (CBS) — A family is grieving Sunday over the loss of a loved one they say was at the hands of Chicago Police officers. The medical examiner’s report, however, provides an entirely different account.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports the family of 15-year-old Steven Rosenthal says there is no way he would take his own life, but police say ballistics and camera evidence shows that officers did not fire their weapons.

Family and friends of Steven Rosenthal marched to Sinai Hospital demanding to see his body. They ended the march at CPD’s 10th District, where there were calls for police body camera footage to be released.

“Who killed Steve? CPD”—family and friends question Chicago Police dept narrative of death of 15-year-old Steve Rosenthal. Police and medical examiner say he commited suicide. Family says police shot and killed the teen. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/aPFl4hfv3K — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) August 19, 2018

Friday night, police tried questioning Rosenthal because they believed he was armed. He allegedly ran from officers and pulled the gun on himself after a short pursuit from police on the 1500 block of South Keeler in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood.

The Cook County Medical Examiner, who works independent from police, ruled Rosenthal’s death a suicide based on an autopsy and physical evidence.

The 15-year-old’s family and attorney say there are witnesses who contradict those findings.

“I need to see evidence. My nephew would never commit suicide,” said Terinica Thomas, the boy’s aunt.

Police have not said if or when they will release the body cam video.