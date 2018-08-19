CHICAGO (CBS) — This year marked the 60th season for the Chicago Air and Water Show and the aerial demonstrations are still going strong.

Spectators enjoyed perfect weather to crane their necks along the Lakefront for the Air and Water Show.

Stunt pilots performed spectacular loops and dives. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew in perfect formation.

The U.S. Army Golden Knights also paid tribute to a fallen Chicago Fire Department diver. Members of the skydiving team presented his family members with a baton they passed each other during their jump.

