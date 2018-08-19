  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Air and Water Show, Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Golden Knights

CHICAGO (CBS) — This year marked the 60th season for the Chicago Air and Water Show and the aerial demonstrations are still going strong.

Spectators enjoyed perfect weather to crane their necks along the Lakefront for the Air and Water Show.

Stunt pilots performed spectacular loops and dives. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew in perfect formation.

The U.S. Army Golden Knights also paid tribute to a fallen Chicago Fire Department diver. Members of the skydiving team presented his family members with a baton they passed each other during their jump.

 

RELATED ARTICLES:

2018 Chicago Air And Water Show: Five Fast Facts, Best Places To Watch

Chicago’s 60th Annual Air And Water Show Costs Millions

 