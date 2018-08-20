CHICAGO (CBS) — Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd underwent surgery for fractured middle and index fingers on his right hand on Sunday, but the team hopes he will be able to play in the season opener, possibly with a cast.

“We’re staying optimistic for Green Bay,” Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Monday at Halas Hall.

Nagy said Floyd won’t be healed by the team’s first regular season game against the Packers on Sept. 9, but might be able to play.

“I think he’s going to have to end up playing through it, you know? It might require something in regards to having a cast, or a club-type deal,” he said. “There’s been evidence of guys that have had that, and been productive. So that’s what we’re hoping right now.”

Floyd was injured when he tried to brace himself after a cut block in the Bears’ third preseason game on Saturday, against the Broncos in Denver.

“Like anybody, it’s frustrating,” Nagy said. “He’s staying positive. He’s in good spirits. Yesterday the surgery went well for him, as good as it could go. So now it’s just a matter of having the right mindset, recovering from the surgery and staying in it mentally.”

The Bears already were thin at the outside linebacker position, with newly acquired Aaron Lynch missing all but one practice with a hamstring injury. Nagy said coaches and trainers feel good about Lynch’s progress, and said he’s improving and has started doing running drills.

“We want to get him up and going, and he’s getting closer and closer by the day.

Tight end Adam Shaheen also went down in the Broncos game. Nagy said Shaheen suffered a sprained right ankle, but was still being evaluated Monday afternoon.

Defensive end Akiem Hicks missed the Broncos game, but Nagy said he does not have a significant injury.

“More of a day-to-day. Just a nag,” Nagy said. “For me, and for our team, it was precautionary. Really no need, the risk-reward. So we’ll just keep an eye on that, and stay precautionary.”