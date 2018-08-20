CHICAGO (CBS)–Dogs were removed from a burning home in northwest suburban Crystal Lake on Monday morning, fire officials said.

Firefighters arrived at the two-story home on the 900 block of Wedgewood Drive around 9:15 a.m. and removed the dogs, although fire officials did not say how many animals were taken out of the home. It was unknown whether anyone was home at the time of the blaze.

Police said the damage was confined to the home’s second story and the attic. The estimated damage caused by the fire is approximately $80,000, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported in a news release issued by the fire department.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.