CHICAGO (CBS)–A food pantry in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood is trying to win a $25,000 grant to help put more food on the tables of low-income Chicagoans.

Lakeview Pantry has been in the northside community for 48 years, and serves clients with an average annual income of less than $12,000, according to the pantry. About 33 percent of its clients are seniors, and 14 percent are homeless.

To ensure its warehouse is packed with enough food to meet the demand for the two-week food packages it provides recipients on a monthly basis, Lakeview Pantry is trying to win a $25,000 grant from State Farm Assist, a program that awards annual grants to 40 non-profits.

Online voters will decide which community improvement projects win the grants. Votes can be submitted here.

The public can vote 10 times a day, every day for 10 days from August 16-August 25.