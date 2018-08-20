CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenagers reported missing three days ago have been found dead in a field on the Far South Side.

Police made the grisly discovery just before midnight Sunday night near 130th and Eberhart, on the edge of Golden Gate Park. Both boys had been shot, prompting police to classify the case as a homicide investigation.

#BREAKING overnight: two teens reported missing on Friday are found in an empty field on the far south side of #Chicago. Family identifies high schooler Raysuan Turner as one of the victims. #chicagoIL #chicagocrime #chicrime @cbschicago @Chicago_Police pic.twitter.com/I06qxTSSlH — LAUREN VICTORY (@LaurenVictory) August 20, 2018

The 16- and 17-year-old boys had been missing since Friday.

Raysuan Turner’s father said his 16-year-old son was one of the two boys found dead. He said Raysuan loved playing football and running track. The second teen’s identity has not been confirmed.

As loved ones and friends comforted each other at the scene, police officers combed the neighborhood to look for witnesses.

Community activist Andrew Holmes said the boys’ family had been posting flyers all over the Far South Side over the weekend, and spent hours knocking on doors hoping to find the teens.

“We searched the whole Altgeld Gardens area, doing the same thing, but calls kept coming in saying that your child is over here behind the bushes, by the park in the bushes. So, you know, if any information comes in, any parent’s going to do the right thing. They’re going to go look for their child,” he said.

One boy’s cell phone pinged near 130th and Elizabeth in Calumet Park on Saturday, about 2 ½ miles from there the bodies were found Sunday night, according to Holmes.

Holmes said someone reported seeing the bodies late Sunday night behind a house, in some nearby bushes.

“Well it’s pretty tough, especially when a mother was just this close to where her baby is laying at, and just was in this area searching and knocking. But the hard part about it is someone knew, and didn’t say anything, and they stay right over here. That’s the hard part about it,” Holmes said.

Police have not said if anyone is in custody, or if they have any suspects.