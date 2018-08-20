CHICAGO (CBS) – Sister Mary Jo Sobieck threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the pre-game ceremony for the Chicago White Sox Saturday, tossing a perfect strike. While her story has gone viral since, CBS 2 discovered two other talents of this “Sister Act.”

CBS 2 caught up with the nun as she returned back to Marian Catholic High School to find out more about her love of baseball.

“I teach theology to sophomores,” she said. “My mom loved baseball. She’s passed away. When I went out there, I did a little ‘to the sky’ for her,” Sister Mary Jo said.

The nun pointed to the sky, followed by the point to the plate, showing her now-famous ball bounce on the bicep.

“The whole process was a prayer,” Sister Mary Jo said.

Marian Catholic High School catcher Angelo Cantelo joined Sister Mary Jo in her throwing session.

She tried to teach Cantelo how to do that bounce, but it didn’t work out.

“She had an arm!” said Cantelo. “I was super surprised!”

Sister Mary Jo can also dance! After the game of catch ended, a freshman orientation began, complete with a band. Sister Mary Jo tried hitting the ball, as well, and turned out to be a natural.

“It wasn’t just hype or that I’m a sister or a habit,” said Sister Mary Jo. “I’ve been put in a situation and an opportunity to encourage and inspire young people to do their best.”

Sister Mary Jo says she has not met Sister Jean from Loyola University, but says she would love to.

She says she played softball in high school and college. A bobblehead of the Sister is in the works.

