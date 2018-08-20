CHICAGO (CBS)–More pediatricians are writing prescriptions, but these scripts don’t require a trip to the pharmacy.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending doctors write prescriptions for children to get outside and play, so the next time parents take their children to the pediatrician, they might get a slip of paper that requires a visit to a playground instead of a drug store.

In the days before smart phones and tablets, it was natural for kids to run around outside, playing sports like kickball and baseball and hopping around in chalked-up hopscotch squares.

But in today’s age of technology, kids often live inside their screens. That screen-focused lifestyle is prompting doctors to issue reminders to go out and enjoy the outdoors.

“Writing the prescription is kind of the mental trigger for everyone to remember the importance of that,” said Shelly Flaise, a pediatrician and professor at Northwestern’s Feinberg School of Medicine. “That’s when kids learn to develop cognitive skills, social skills, eye contact, communication, turn-taking and buffer against stress.”

Rose McDonough is a Chicago Public Schools recess coach.

“When I catch the kids they’re sitting under the slides and they’re sneaking their phones out to play games,” McDonough said. “I have to redirect them and tell them ‘put the phone away, or I’ll take it away.'”

The American Academy of Pediatrics says play develops a child’s curiosity–an essential part of memory and learning.

Adults benefit too. The organization says playing outside with kids helps reawaken the joy of childhood.

Flaise says she’s actually going to write out scripts for outdoor activities on her prescription pad.