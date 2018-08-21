CHICAGO (CBS) — Swimmers should stay out of Lake Michigan the next couple days, due to life-threatening waves and currents.

The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard statement through Wednesday afternoon for all Lake Michigan beaches in Illinois and Indiana. Waves of up to 8 feet are expected on Lake Michigan through Wednesday morning, creating dangerous rip currents and structural currents.

A similar warning was issued on the lake on Monday.

“Life-threatening waves and currents are expected at the beaches. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the water,” the weather service stated.

Large waves and strong currents will result in life threatening swimming conditions in Lake Michigan through Wednesday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/c36AcOqURS — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 21, 2018

Rip currents can pull swimmers far out from shore into deeper water in areas where there is a gap in a sand bar, or where there is slightly deeper water; while structural currents can pull swimmers away from shore along piers and breakwalls.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms also are likely through Tuesday evening, with waterspouts possible on Lake Michigan.

Conditions are quite favorable for waterspouts on Lake Michigan today into this evening. pic.twitter.com/n3lkyqJFgB — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 21, 2018

The storms will not bring any risk of severe weather on Tuesday, and skies will clear by Wednesday, with mostly sunny conditions Wednesday and Thursday.