CHICAGO (CBS)–The Chicago Department of Transportation is about to put the brakes on Lake Shore Drive commuters.

Starting Tuesday morning, traffic headaches began on LaSalle Drive under Lake Shore Drive, where a massive resurfacing project that will last until October began. Crews have closed all but one lane in each direction on LaSalle near North Avenue to the Lake Shore Drive entrance and exit ramps.

That work is part of a larger project slated to start on Aug. 27, when crews will resurface North Lake Shore Drive from Monroe Street to Grand Avenue and repair the pedestrian bridge over LaSalle.

The work is anticipated to wrap-up by Oct. 6.

CDOT says the project’s accelerated schedule will require lane closures that will reduce Lake Shore Drive to two lanes in each direction from south of Monroe to LaSalle.

The city put the project on a fast-paced timeline in order to wrap up construction prior to the Chicago Marathon, according to CDOT.

Rush hour delays are expected, and drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.

CDOT says crews are working double shifts in order to complete the repairs as quickly as possible.