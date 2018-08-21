  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) —A fuel tank collided with one of its Boeing 737 planes on the ground at O’Hare Airport Tuesday, according to United Airlines.

The airline says the plane was empty after arriving from Saint Louis.

There is a dent on the plane where the tank collided.

No one on the ground was injured.