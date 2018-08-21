CHICAGO (CBS) —A fuel tank collided with one of its Boeing 737 planes on the ground at O’Hare Airport Tuesday, according to United Airlines.
The airline says the plane was empty after arriving from Saint Louis.
There is a dent on the plane where the tank collided.
No one on the ground was injured.
Nice job, #Swissportfueling 👏👏👏 #airportops #ORD #groundcollision #airportincident pic.twitter.com/ipr82N0OPn
— ORD Airport Insider (@ORDInsider) August 21, 2018
Aircraft is N35271, a Boeing 737-800, parked at Gate C29, had just arrived from STL as UAL1480 and was being prepared to fly as UAL493 to SFO pic.twitter.com/rs2uuauFbE
— ORD Airport Insider (@ORDInsider) August 21, 2018