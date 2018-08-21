CHICAGO (CBS)–Sister Jean, the nun-turned-national celebrity who stole America’s heart during Loyola’s Final Four run this year celebrates a special milestone Tuesday.

It’s her 99th birthday! The superfan nun celebrated her special day at a private gathering with Loyola students and staff.

Sister Jean has been a consistent presence at Loyola basketball games for many years, but she took the national spotlight during March Madness when Loyola made a run for the 2018 NCAA championship title.

2018 has been a phenomenal year for Sister Jean. Earlier this year, her very own bobblehead became a best-seller, and she was recently inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame.

She’s known to offer more than spiritual guidance to the players; she also provides a scouting report on their opponent during prayers held before every game.

“I tell them guys to watch out for on the other team and to not let anybody get under their skin,” she told CBS’s Megan Mawicke earlier this year. “We ask God to keep us free from injuries and play with great sportsmanship. We pray for the referees that they can see clearly and fairly.”

Sister Jean also recently tossed out the first pitch at the Chicago Cubs home opener.