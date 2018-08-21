CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was stabbed at a gas station in Morris on Monday, according to the Morris Police Department.

Police say it happened at a Shell Gas Station in the 2000 block of North Division Street around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers say a bystander followed the suspect to the intersection of Brentwood Drive and Lynwood Drive, where the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a tree line and the suspect ran from the scene.

Morris Police and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office found the suspect hiding in the tree line and placed the suspect under arrest.

The stabbing victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Initial reports say the two people involved knew each other and are from out of state, traveling through the area.

Morris Police have not released the identities of the people involved. The incident is under investigation.