(CBS) — The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox have released the teams’ 2019 baseball schedules.

Both open their seasons on the road on March 28: The Cubs play the Texas Rangers and the White Sox take on the Kansas City Royals.

Download The Cubs Schedule | Download The White Sox Schedule

The Sox’ home opener will happen on April 4 against the Seattle Mariners. The Cubs open at Wrigley Field on April 8 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The North Siders also play just up the road in Milwaukee on April 5-7 before their home opener.

The Crosstown Classic between the two clubs will feature a pair of two-game series from June 18-19 (at Wrigley Field) and July 6-7 (at Guaranteed Rate Field).

The schedule is tentative and subject to change.