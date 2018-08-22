CHICAGO (CBS) — An Indiana man is facing child neglect charges, after his two sons — ages 2 and 4 — died in the Kankakee River in northwest Indiana, near the Indiana-Illinois state line.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said officers responded to a call of two unresponsive children in the water around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday near a boat launch on the river along the Lake County and Newton County line.

When officers arrived, witnesses already had pulled the two boys out of the river. Two-year-old Evan Patillo was taken to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, where he was pronounced dead, and 4-year-old Levi Patillo was taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point, where he was pronounced dead.

Autopsies for both boys were scheduled for Wednesday.

Martinez said witnesses reported the boys were with their father shortly before they drowned. Witnesses told police and their father was acting strangely, and appeared to under the influence of drugs.

A few minutes later, witnesses saw the man jump into the river, and wondered where the children were, so they searched the river and found the boys.

Their father, 34-year-old Eric Patillo, has been booked in the Lake County Jail, on probable cause charges for two counts of neglect of a dependent. Martinez said police are awaiting formal charges from Lake County prosecutors.

Eric Patillo and his boys live in Thayer, Indiana, not far from the spot where the boys died.

Martinez said investigators met Eric Patillo at the hospital after the boys were pulled out of the river, and brought him in for questioning and conducted drug and alcohol tests. The results of those tests are pending.

Police also are searching for 31-year-old Jesse Lintner, of Demotte, who witnesses reported seeing with Eric Patillo and his boys shortly before the children’s deaths. Martinez said detectives want to question Lintner about what happened.