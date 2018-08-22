CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Board of Education is expected to vote today to revise the volunteer policy at the Chicago Public Schools, in the wake of a bombshell sex abuse scandal.

Beginning this upcoming school year, for the first time, all volunteers with CPS must undergo annual criminal background checks.

It’s the latest in a series of sweeping changes the nation’s third largest school district is taking in response to the sexual abuse scandal.

Teachers, coaches, volunteers, and vendors doing business with CPS underwent a new round of background checks this summer, after a Chicago Tribune investigation found hundreds of cases of sexual abuse in the past decade.

Outside counsel hired by CPS released a preliminary report last week, which confirmed principals and administrators failed to prevent students from abuse, and did little or no background checks on volunteers, coaches, and thousands of vendors working at schools.

The report by former federal prosecutor and Illinois Executive Inspector General Maggie Hickey found school district investigators are not properly trained, and tracking reports of abuse is deeply flawed.

Hickey’s report added the lack of a clear investigations process made it “unlikely that evidence was stored or preserved consistently” and caused many victims to be “asked the wrong questions” by “untrained employees.”

Former CPS student and sex abuse survivor Morgan Aranda said poorly trained CPS employees made a terrible situation worse in her case.

“It was extremely re-traumatizing to me; and probably worse than the even itself was how poorly I was treated by CPS investigators, and how clear it was that there was such a lack of a system, or an outline, or anything,” she said.

CPS Chief Executive Officer Janice Jackson has vowed to do better, saying the district will teach staffers, students, and parents about the systemic changes being implemented this year.

“There was a lot there to unpack, but what I’m doing is looking at it as a road map so that we can do more to protect our children,” Jackson said of Hickey’s report.

A two-hour public comment period will precede Wednesday’s vote on the new volunteer policy for CPS.