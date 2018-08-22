CHICAGO (CBS)–The Geneva Police Department has released a sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted robbery that occurred on a bike path on the west side of the town on Aug. 9.

A woman walking alone was assaulted around 7:45 p.m., police said. The man tried to rob her and cut her in the neck with a sharp metal object, police said.

Geneva Police released a sketch of a man wanted for attacking a woman on Aug. 9.

He fled when she started screaming, police said.

The woman drove herself to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, at which time the incident was reported to police.

She has since been released from the hospital, police said.

Police worked with a sketch artist to develop a composite drawing of the suspect, who is described as a white male in his 20’s with dirty, shaggy brown hair.

He has a large hole in his right ear for a gauge earring. The man was wearing an olive green shirt with a large hole in the lower left-hand side, blue jeans and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Geneva Police Department Investigations Division at 630-232-4736.