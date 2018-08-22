CHICAGO (CBS) — Jurors have begun deliberating first-degree murder charges against one of the two men charged with killing honor student Hadiya Pendleton in 2013.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys presented their closing arguments on Wednesday in the case against Kenneth Williams, the alleged getaway driver.

The jury in Williams’ case was given its instructions Wednesday afternoon, and was sent to begin deliberations.

A separate jury is hearing the case against co-defendant Micheail Ward, the alleged gunman. Ward’s defense team is expected to begin presenting evidence later Wednesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Prosecutors wrapped up their case against Williams on Monday. They wrapped up their case against Ward on Tuesday, after showing jurors several hours of his videotaped interrogation, including his confession. Ward later recanted.

Defense attorneys have argued detectives coerced and manipulated Ward into a false confession.

Prosecutors have said Ward shot and killed Hadiya in January 2013 at Harsh Park, as she and a group of friends were taking cover from the rain, after he and Williams mistook them for rival gang members. Police and prosecutors have said the shooting was retaliation for a gang shooting that left Williams wounded.

Defense attorneys have argued there is no physical evidence linking either Ward or Williams to the crime.