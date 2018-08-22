  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMHot Bench
    2:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago Lawn, Crime, missing woman, Mount Greenwood, Murder, strangled

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder, in the strangling of a Mount Greenwood teenager found dead in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood in May, just hours after she was reported missing. Karalynn McNicholas, a nursing student, was found dead around 7 a.m. on May 11 near 60th and Maplewood.

She was reported missing the night before, after she was last seen leaving her home near 111th and Central Park around 8:30 p.m.

karalynn mcnicholas Man Charged With Strangling 18 Year Old Karalynn McNicholas, Found Dead In May

Karalynn McNicholas was found dead near 60th and Maplewood on May 11, 2018, just hours after she was reported missing. (Credit: Chicago Police)

An autopsy later determined she had been strangled, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Wednesday morning, police said 20-year-old Trevon Clark had been charged with first-degree murder in McNicholas’ death. Detectives determined he was the last person seen with McNicholas, and he was still in possession of her car – a 2014 Kia Sorento – when he was arrested.

trevon clark Man Charged With Strangling 18 Year Old Karalynn McNicholas, Found Dead In May

Trevon Clark is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. (Credit: Chicago Police)

Clark, who lives about a mile away from where McNicholas was found dead, was due to appear for a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

Police have not said how or if Clark and McNicholas knew each other.