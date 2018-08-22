CHICAGO (CBS) — A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder, in the strangling of a Mount Greenwood teenager found dead in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood in May, just hours after she was reported missing. Karalynn McNicholas, a nursing student, was found dead around 7 a.m. on May 11 near 60th and Maplewood.

She was reported missing the night before, after she was last seen leaving her home near 111th and Central Park around 8:30 p.m.

An autopsy later determined she had been strangled, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Wednesday morning, police said 20-year-old Trevon Clark had been charged with first-degree murder in McNicholas’ death. Detectives determined he was the last person seen with McNicholas, and he was still in possession of her car – a 2014 Kia Sorento – when he was arrested.

Clark, who lives about a mile away from where McNicholas was found dead, was due to appear for a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

Police have not said how or if Clark and McNicholas knew each other.