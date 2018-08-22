CHICAGO (CBS) — For the third day in a row, swimmers are being warned to stay out of Lake Michigan, as dangerous waves and currents continue along the lakefront.

The National Weather Service said a beach hazard statement remains in effect until 3 p.m. for all Lake Michigan beaches in Illinois and Indiana.

Waves are expected to reach 3 to 6 feet on the lakefront, creating strong currents that are dangerous even for experienced swimmers.

“Conditions will be dangerous, even the most experienced swimmers would be putting their life in jeopardy by swimming in Lake Michigan,” the National Weather Service stated in a Facebook post.

The Chicago Park District uses a flag system at its beaches to issue swim advisories regarding wave conditions or water quality. Green flags mean no restrictions on swimming, yellow flags mean swimmers should use caution, and red flags mean swimming is banned.

Swim advisories for Chicago beaches also are posted online.