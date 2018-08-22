(AP) — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling for Republicans to delay Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings in the wake of Paul Manafort’s conviction and Michael Cohen’s guilty plea, calling the developments “a game changer.”

Schumer argues that Kavanaugh has refused to answer whether President Donald Trump can be forced to comply with a subpoena.

He said that refusal, combined with Cohen implicating Trump in a federal crime, makes the danger of Kavanaugh’s nomination “abundantly clear.”

He says the president is on the verge of making a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court, which may soon determine the extent of his legal jeopardy.

He says the Senate shouldn’t confirm a justice who believes that presidents “are virtually above the law and only Congress can check a president’s power.”

