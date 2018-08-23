CHICAGO (CBS) — There was a rumbling memorial Thursday as hundreds of people in northwest Indiana gathered to honor two first responders who died over the weekend in a motorcycle accident. Dozens honored the fallen medics by participating in a memorial motorcycle ride.

Loved ones of the victims, along with the victims’ extended biker and EMT families, offered support in a time of great grief.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports an army of outreach offered support, two wheels at a time, Thursday.

“We’re having a hard time. I can’t even tell you how many (hugs). Everyone’s been just wonderful,” said Laura Macaluso, who lost her son on Sunday.

36-year-old Nicholas Branham was on a ride with his friend and co-worker at Superior Ambulance Service, 26-year-old Jaclyn Nauracy, when a vehicle pulled out in front of them.

“Jaclyn and Nick were great people and we just want to honor their memory doing something they love,” said Kevin LaDuke of the Angels of Mayhem Memorial Club.

About 50 riders, representing first responders, rode from funeral home to funeral home in a 40-mile stretch. Some didn’t know the victims.

“To honor them for service to the communities,” said LaDuke, explaining the reason the participated in the memorial ride.

“Tears. Tears of joy because I know if he was here, he’d be crying with me. He’d be happy that this is his brotherhood,” said Macaluso.

Their first responder families were also an important factor in the memorial bike ride. An ambulance was also put out of commission for the day to honor the life savers’ lives, as well.

Police did not release any updates regarding the crash.