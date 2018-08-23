CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men have pleaded guilty to a restaurant robbery at a KFC on Aurora’s near-east side in 2014, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

23-year-old Chase N. West and 30-year-old Joshua O. Scott were sentenced to 24 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to three counts of attempted armed robbery on Thursday.

Claude R. Jackson agreed to 29 and a half year prison sentence on August 9, 2018 after pleading guilty to three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Kane County State’s Attorney, Jody Gleason, said the incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. on September 24, 2014. West and Claude R. Jackson, who was armed with a Kel-tec 2000 rifle, entered a KFC in the 1300 block of East New York Street in Aurora.

Officials say Scott remained in the car, while Jackson pointed the rifle at three employees and demanded money. The employees did not open the cash register. That’s when Jackson fired the rifle at least three times, hitting each of the three victims. According to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, one victim was wounded in the arm and side, one in the leg, and one in the stomach.

