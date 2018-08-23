CHICAGO (CBS) — The Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago is under investigation in relation to the Catholic Church sex abuse scandal.

At least seven priests with ties to Illinois were mentioned in a recent Pennsylvania grand jury report where more than 300 priests were accused of abusing more than 1,000 children.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan says the archdiocese has already agreed to speak with her. She says she expects the same cooperation from diocese’ across the state.

“There’s a dysfunction in the family and we have to address it,” said Cardinal Blase Cupich, talking from Ireland.

The Pope will be in Ireland this weekend, just days after a Pennsylvania grand jury report that outed “predator priests.” More than 1,000 children were allegedly abused by some 300 priests over a 70-year span.

In Illinois, at least seven priests with Illinois ties were named in that explosive report.

Attorney General Lisa Madigan said, in a statement, “The Catholic Church has a moral obligation to provide its parishioners and the public a complete and accurate accounting of all sexually inappropriate behavior involving priests in Illinois.”

“Whenever there is a violation, we name it, we come out with it, we tell people what’s going on, and we make sure people are held accountable,” said Cardinal Cupich.

One of Chicago’s most notorious former priests, Daniel McCormack, pleaded guilty in 2007 to molesting five underage boys, although he’s accused of molesting over 20.

The Archdiocese of Chicago contends it continues to take steps to eliminate an abusive culture.

According to the Archdiocese of Chicago, “Since 2006, our website has included the names of clergy who have sustained claims of abuse against them. In 2014, we posted our files relating to those priests with substantiated allegations.”

“Many bishops in U.S. are just as outraged as people are when they read the grand jury report in Pennsylvania,” said Cardinal Cupich.

The seven priests in question with Illinois ties were listed as receiving everything from mental evaluation in Chicago to leading churches of their own.

While the Chicago Archdiocese already plans on cooperating, Attorney General Lisa Madigan says she expects the same cooperation from other bishops around the state or they can expect a full investigation.