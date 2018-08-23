CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police are searching for a man who attempted to lure a 12-year-old boy into performing a sex act on Tuesday night in Chicago’s Deering neighborhood.

The child was approached by a man–who was wearing a black t-shirt with the word “Security” written on it–as he walked down a sidewalk on the 1900 block of West 47th Street around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, police said.

The man, who was riding a bike with a milk crate attached to the handlebars, asked the child if he wanted money and then asked him to follow him, according to a community alert issued by police.

The man then asked the boy to perform a sex act, police said.

The boy ran away and went into a business nearby to ask for help.

The suspect was seen fleeing westbound on 47th Street, police said.

The offender was described as a hispanic male between 30 and 40-years-old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.