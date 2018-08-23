CHICAGO (CBS)–The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank in northwest suburban Elgin Wednesday afternoon.

A man in a black hooded jacket with a white paper mask covering his face brought a gun into the Chase bank on the 500 block of North Shady Oaks Drive around 2 p.m. on Aug. 22, the FBI said.

He is seen on photos taken from the bank’s surveillance video wearing black sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt and black and green gloves.

The FBI said the suspect is a white male in his 40’s or 50;s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Chicago field office at 312-421-6700.