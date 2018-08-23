CHICAGO (CBS) — A 42-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run early Thursday, apparently while riding a bike in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police said the victim was found lying unresponsive in the middle of the street around 3:15 a.m. near Division and Kostner.

Investigators determined the man was the victim of a hit-and-run. The victim’s name has not been released.

Police don’t have any witnesses, or a description of the vehicle involved.

Officers found an undamaged bicycle at the scene.

There are some surveillance cameras in the area, but it’s unclear if any of them recorded the incident.

No one was in custody Thursday morning. The Police Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating.