CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed early Thursday morning when he was stopped at a red light by the University of Chicago campus, according to Chicago Police.

CBS 2’s Mai Martinez reports 25-year-old Armani Harris had a new baby and a new job. According to Chicago Police, Harris was in his SUV when the incident happened. He was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Midway Plaisance and Woodlawn just after midnight when another vehicle pulled up next to him and someone opened fire.

Moments after being shot, Armani Harris’s white SUV crashed into a tree. Police rushed to the scene after getting calls about a shooting. Officers arrived to the scene to find the 25-year-old shot in the head, shoulder, arm, and thigh.

He was rushed to the emergency room blocks away and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“Every day I think of the violence on the streets of Chicago, but never in my wildest dreams would I have thought that it would be on my doorstep at 4 o’clock in the morning,” cried Candace Anderson, Armani Harris’s mother.

Anderson says her son just started a new job about a month ago and was working hard to provide for his 5-month old son and 3-year-old daughter.

“My son was a good man. He was a family man. He was a working man. I raised him in church,” Anderson stated, saying her family is so shattered by Armani’s death that they have yet to tell his 8-year-old brother. “I’m going to pray every night that this is resolved because the person does need to answer.”

Anderson says she has a message for the person who killed her son: “This is tragic. Not only did you take a person. You took a son. You took a father. You took a mentor. You took a big brother. You took a grandchild.”

Chicago Police say Harris did not have a criminal history or gang affiliations. Detectives are reviewing video from cameras in the area and on Lake Shore Drive to see if they can identify a suspect and determine what led up to the shooting.

RELATED ARTICLE:

Man Shot And Killed Near University of Chicago Campus