CHICAGO (CBS) — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed overnight, while driving near the University of Chicago campus. Police said the Armani Harris was headed west on Midway Plaisance, and stopped at a red light at Woodlawn Avenue shortly after midnight, when another vehicle pulled up and someone began shooting into his car.

The man was shot in the head, shoulder, arm, and thigh. After he was shot, he started driving west, and crashed into a tree in Midway Plaisance Park, sandwiched between the north and south ends of the University of Chicago campus.

Harris was taken to the University of Chicago trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody Thursday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.