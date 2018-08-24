Filed Under:Chicago Jazz Festival, Chicago Street Fest Schedule, Little Village, Logan Square Food Truck Social, Taste of Greektown, Things to do in Chicago Bucktown Art Fest, Villapalooza

CHICAGO (CBS)–The days of summer are fleeting, so why not grab em’ by the horns and take advantage of these five summer street festivals kicking off in Chicago the weekend of August 25 and 26, 2018.

img 0613 5 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend, August 24 26, 2018

Aside from getting a dose of different cultures, Chicago’s street festival scene offers the chance to experience the city’s many neighborhoods.

Check out these five cool street fests in the city of Chicago this weekend:

1.) Bucktown Art Fest

2.) Chicago Jazz Festival (Loop)

3.) Logan Square Food Truck Social

4.) Taste of Greektown

5.) Villapalooza (Little Village)

 

 

 