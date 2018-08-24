Chicago (CBS) — Looking for some fun in the Chicago area this weekend? Check out these local favorites.
1. Sundown Sessions at Gallagher Way
August 25
7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
3635 N. Clark Street, Chicago
Bring a blanket and enjoy the sounds of live music from local jazz and blues artists at Gallagher Way.
August 25 – September 3
10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Off I-94 at the IL/WI Border (12550 120th Ave, Kenosha, WI)
Bristol Renaissance Faire promises 16th Century merriment, music, food and games, along with some unexpected twists.
Scouts Weekend: ANY SCOUT (Boy Scout, Girl Scout, Spiral Scout) is welcome to participate. Leaders and scouts IN uniform receive a discount for their entire party – no coupon needed.
3. 2018 Wizard World Comic Con Chicago
August 24 – August 26
Donald E. Stephens Convention Center
5555 N. River Rd., Rosemont, IL
Tens of thousands of fans will be on hand to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, comics, cosplay, video gaming, television, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Wizard World Comic Con Chicago will also feature non-stop live entertainment throughout extended evening hours, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings, anime, kids zone and more.
4. Chicago Shakespeare In The Parks
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
August 24 – August 25
6:30 PM
Loyola Park
At Farwell Ave. Entrance, 1230 W. Greenleaf Ave., Chicago
August 26
4:00 PM
1700 S. Wentworth Ave., Chicago
The free event, Chicago Shakespeare in the Parks tour, heads out to neighborhood parks across the city with a 75-minute abridged production.
Constellation
August 25
7:30 PM
3111 N. Western Ave., Chicago
August 26
7:30 PM
Links Hall
3111 N. Western Ave., Chicago
“Charles Mingus’ 1963 studio album masterpiece – The Black Saint and the Sinner Lady – is re-interpreted by choreographer Onye Ozuzu and composer Greg Ward.”
Sunday, August 26
8:00 PM
2319 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago
The 40th Annual Chicago Jazz Festival showcases the greatest jazz artists from Chicago and around the world for jazz enthusiasts.