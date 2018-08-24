CHICAGO (CBS)–A police officer injured when paint thinner erupted on a train in January has filed a lawsuit.

Chicago police officer Frank Proano was part of a group of people who tried to stop a man from lighting himself on fire near the CTA Argyle stop on January 18, 2018.

The outcome could have been much worse if Proano and the others hadn’t made the split-second decision to intervene.

The group managed to stop the suicidal man, David Ferguson, from causing great harm.

Proano, however, sustained injuries that caused him to lose the ability to work on the streets of Chicago.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports that attorney Lance Northcutt has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Proano alleging a CTA worker ignored Proano’s request to stay away from the train car where the situation was unfolding.

Instead, he kicks a can of paint thinner away from Ferguson, making the situation worse.

Proano sustained injuries that required surgery on his rotator cuff.

Northcutt says Proano isn’t sure if he’ll ever regain his full health. He is going through physical therapy to try to get better and is facing thousands of dollars in medical bills, according to the lawsuit.

“All they had to do was obey the lawful command of a police officer and step away, that was it,” Northcutt said.

A CTA spokesperson declined to comment, citing pending litigation.