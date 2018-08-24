(CBS) — Hurricane Lane dipped from a powerful Category 3 storm to a still-strong Category 2 on Friday as it churned slowly north-northwest near the Hawaiian Islands.

“CATASTROPHIC FLOODING OCCURRING ON THE BIG ISLAND OF HAWAII,” declared the Central Pacific Hurricane Center at the top of its latest advisory.

As of the latest advisory at 11 a.m. ET Friday (5 a.m. in Hawaii), the storm had maximum sustained winds of 11o mph and was moving at a pace of just 5 mph. The storm’s sluggish movement threatened to bring prolonged rain and increased the risk of flooding and landslides. “The slow movement of Lane also greatly increases the threat for prolonged heavy rainfall and extreme rainfall totals,” the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said. “This is expected to lead to major, life-threatening flash flooding and landslides over all Hawaiian Islands.”

Flooding closes major roads on Hawaii’s Big Island The hurricane is taking a toll on roads on Hawaii’s Big Island, with three major roads closed due to flash flooding, according to officials. Officials said early Friday morning local time that only one highway was available for travel across the island. Numerous secondary roads also were closed. Multiple landslides could force more closures as rain pounds the island. More than 30 inches of rain associated with the hurricane had fallen on the Big Island as of early Friday, with some areas recording 35 inches in 48 hours.

Brushfire on Maui forces relocation of a shelter A brushfire on Hawaii’s island of Maui has forced the relocation of a shelter for people who were staying there as Hurricane Lane approaches. Maui County officials said there was a rapidly spreading fire in the community of Lahaina Friday on the island’s western side. Nearby residents were being evacuated. Officials, as a precaution, moved 26 people who evacuated because of the hurricane from a shelter at a Lahaina school to a civic center. Maui County spokesman Rod Antone said it’s not clear if the fire is hurricane related.

Hurricane watches and warnings Friday morning, the islands of Oahu and Maui remained under a hurricane warning, while Kauai was under a hurricane watch. The hurricane warning for the Big Island has been dropped, and the island is now under a tropical storm warning. CBS Honolulu affiliate KGMB reports heavy rains that started late Wednesday have triggered widespread flooding and evacuations on the Big Island, and have closed off several main thoroughfares.