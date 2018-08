(CBS) — The historic Maple Tree Inn in south suburban Blue Island was gutted in a fire overnight.

The fire started around 2:45 a.m. at the Cajun-style restaurant at Old Western Avenue and Canal Street.

Open Table ranked the Maple Tree as one of the top 50 Southern restaurants in America.

It took firefighters until about 5:30 a.m. to extinguish the blaze, which left the restaurant a total loss.

“It’s just devastating. It’s the only word I can think of, devastating,” chef Tom Hecht said.