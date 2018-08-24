CHICAGO (CBS)–Swimmers at an Ocean City, Maryland beach have been emerging from the water with a nasty surprise–sea lice.
CBS 2’s sister station WJZ-TV in Baltimore reports a sea lice outbreak has caused swimmers to experience an itchy rash after getting out of the water.
Sea lice, according to National Geographic, are the result of baby jellyfish or anemone stingers. The larvae are covered in cells that contain toxins that can penetrate the skin.
Because jellyfish live in salt water, Lake Michigan beachgoers shouldn’t have to worry about contracting sea lice.
According to the Baltimore city health department, other symptoms of sea lice sometimes occur with a rash, including fever, nausea, vomiting, headache, fatigue, pinkeye and urethritis.
Health officials advise any person with sea lice to wash their skin with fresh water, thoroughly wash contaminated swimsuits with soap, and use antihistamines or topical creams to control itching.
Jennifer Schellhaas posted a video on the Ocean City Cool Facebook page showing what the sea lice look like.
She said, “Ok who really knows what these things are in the water? Crabs? Jelly fish? They get caught in your bathing suit, they itch, and there are millions in the water near 110 st. We scooped up a bucket of water and it was completely full of them. Everyone on the beach has something different to say about them. Anyone really know? Not a great video.”
This outbreak of sea lice was not the first one on the East Coast this year — there’s been reports of sea lice on waters off Alabama, Carolina, and Florida beaches.
Last year, sea lice contaminated a large supply of salmon, which caused prices to increase, costing the industry billions.