CHICAGO (CBS)–Swimmers at an Ocean City, Maryland beach have been emerging from the water with a nasty surprise–sea lice.

CBS 2’s sister station WJZ-TV in Baltimore reports a sea lice outbreak has caused swimmers to experience an itchy rash after getting out of the water.

Eastern Seaboard is experiencing the nature phenomenon of Sea lice which is larvae. They can get into bathing suits while swimming and cause discomfort. best advice is to rinse with fresh water. if you choose to swim, swim in front of a lifeguard. Our stands are farther apart pic.twitter.com/isYogFWsYs — O.C. Beach Patrol (@OCBP_HQ) August 23, 2018

Sea lice, according to National Geographic, are the result of baby jellyfish or anemone stingers. The larvae are covered in cells that contain toxins that can penetrate the skin.

Because jellyfish live in salt water, Lake Michigan beachgoers shouldn’t have to worry about contracting sea lice.

According to the Baltimore city health department, other symptoms of sea lice sometimes occur with a rash, including fever, nausea, vomiting, headache, fatigue, pinkeye and urethritis.

Health officials advise any person with sea lice to wash their skin with fresh water, thoroughly wash contaminated swimsuits with soap, and use antihistamines or topical creams to control itching.

