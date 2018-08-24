(CNN) — President Donald Trump on Friday nixed plans for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to travel to North Korea to hold a next round of denuclearization talks, citing insufficient progress on the issue.

“I have asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not to go to North Korea, at this time, because I feel we are not making sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” Trump tweeted on Friday.

“Secretary Pompeo looks forward to going to North Korea in the near future, most likely after our Trading relationship with China is resolved.”

Trump canceled the trip just a day after Pompeo announced his plans to make his fourth visit to Pyongyang next week.

…Secretary Pompeo looks forward to going to North Korea in the near future, most likely after our Trading relationship with China is resolved. In the meantime I would like to send my warmest regards and respect to Chairman Kim. I look forward to seeing him soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

There were no plans for a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump on Friday also blamed the exchange of tariffs battle between the US and China for the lack of progress on North Korean denuclearization, something he has previously hinted at.

“Because of our much tougher Trading stance with China, I do not believe they are helping with the process of denuclearization as they once were (despite the UN Sanctions which are in place),” Trump in one of three tweets Friday afternoon on the issue.

Despite the cancellation, Trump sent his “warmest regards and respect” to Kim and said he looks “forward to seeing him soon!”

© 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.