CHICAGO (CBS)—White Castle announced Friday that Arizonans will now have access to one of America’s best burgers.

White Castle’s news that their mini-burgers would soon grace America west of the Mississippi enthralled social media users Friday. The announcement had more than 5,000 shares.

The restaurant will open in “The Block,” a retail center located on Route 101 in Scottsdale.

The new location, slated to open in 2019, is expected to bring 50 to 75 new jobs to the area, according to the fast-food chain.

“We are thrilled to add this iconic brand to our lineup at The Block,” said Daniel Lupien, managing partner of Palmer Development Group, in a press release. “The fact that White Castle chose our site for their first corporate expansion west of St. Louis is a real testament to the dynamics of the area and specifically The Block at Pima Center. They certainly had many options to choose from.”

Founded in 1921, White Castle is home to The Original Slider®, recognized by Time Magazine as the most influential burger of all time. Today, White Castle’s famous fare is served 24 hours a day, seven days a week in most restaurants, including breakfast.