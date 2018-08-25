CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s all about babies at Navy Pier this weekend.

That’s where the second annual Chicago Baby Show is taking place. It’s where guests can hear from panels of experts and check out the top products for maternity, babies and toddlers.

Joining CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot in studio this morning is nurse midwife Shari Criso, Baby Show ambassador and CEO of My Baby Experts with a preview of what to expect.

“Moms and dads can walk around, learn from experts as well as find the things that are going to help them with their new baby,” said Criso.

There will also be a host of products that are on trend to help new parents. A popular item is the Fridababy Kit.

“They are kits with products from head to toe for babies that are little bit under the weather,” said Criso.

Another item, this one designed by Criso herself, is from Evenflo: a hospital-strength breast pump.

“I helped design it as a lactation consultant with the features that are most important, like independent speed and suction and a battery option so moms can go back to work and be on the road and still be able to use their breast pump,” added Criso.

The second annual Chicago Baby Show is at Navy Pier from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets will cost between $20 and $30 to get in.

Visit the Chicago Baby Show site for more information on panelists, products and events.

Featured on CBS 2:

Fridababy Kits (baby basics & sick day prep kit) $39.99 each.

Evenflo Advanced Pump $99.

Summer Infant Video Monitor $199.

Beaba Babycook $149.

Lil Jammerz Car Seat Accessories $36.

Silver Cross New Jet Stroller $349.