CHICAGO (CBS) — The count is on for Chicago public school students with just 10 days of summer vacation left.

From the West Side to the South Side, communities are helping students get ready to go back to school.

Fresh haircuts and clothes always make going back to school a little more fun at Convoy of Hope in Marquette Park.

Businesses and barbers donated everything from haircuts to shoes to health screenings and free groceries.

Volunteers and Chicago police officers were busy on the dance floor, the grills and on the street handing out backpacks full of school supplies.

It was part of a back to school event held at North Side Tabernacle of Praise Church in the 2400 block of West Granville called #OneNationOneCause. About 1,500 backpacks were given away.

Also spreading the back to school love, Rainbow PUSH. The Reverend Jesse Jackson was among the group wishing students well on a successful school year.

Ten students were awarded the PUSH Excel Scholarship from Toyota.