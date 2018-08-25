(CBS) — John McCain, the military hero who had a long career as a “maverick” Republican senator, has died, his Senate office confirmed on Saturday. He was 81.

In a statement, his Senate office said he died at 4:28 p.m. on August 25, surrounded by his wife Cindy and his family.

McCain was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in July 2017.

On August 24, McCain’s family said that “with his usual strength of will,” he had chosen to discontinue treatment.

Though McCain had “surpassed expectations for his survival, … the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict,” the statement said.

Friends and colleagues expressed their thoughts and condolences on social media following the news of McCain’s death.

My friend and America’s hero, John McCain, landed safely tonight at Heaven’s gates. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) August 26, 2018

I will forever treasure the privilege of working with John McCain in the Senate—even if it was only for a short time—and I will be forever grateful for the sacrifices he made in service to the greatest country the world has ever known. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) August 26, 2018

America and Freedom have lost one of her greatest champions. ….And I’ve lost one of my dearest friends and mentor. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 26, 2018

I will need some time to absorb this, but I want Cindy —and the entire McCain family — to know they are in my prayers. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 26, 2018

Our statement on the passing of Senator John McCain: pic.twitter.com/3GBjNYxoj5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 26, 2018

John McCain was many things – a proud graduate of the Naval Academy, a Senate colleague, a political opponent. But, to me, more than anything, John was a friend. He will be missed dearly. pic.twitter.com/AS8YsMLw3d — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 26, 2018