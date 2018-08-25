CHICAGO (CBS) — A ride share passenger was shot and killed while inside a Lyft vehicle.

The driver had just picked up the woman in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory has the story.

Despite witness information, Chicago police do not have anyone in custody. Crime tape still sits near 46th and Paulina where police said a 27-year-old woman had just gotten into her Lyft around 11:30 p.m. when someone suddenly fired.

At least one of those bullets hit the passenger in the back. First responders rushed the young woman to Stroger Hospital but she didn’t survive.

A man in the Back of the Yards neighborhood who didn’t want to be identified told CBS 2 News he’s frustrated by the violence.

“Me and my wife heard two shots. Then about five minutes later the cops came and then we heard a lady got killed,” he said. “Honestly I’m sick and tired of it. My wife has lived here all her life. I moved here when I married her. We hear shootings all the time and it makes me mad.”

A Lyft representative sent CBS 2 News a statement offering the company’s condolences to the victim and her family. The company said it was cooperating with police and have reached out to Lyft driver to offer support.

He was not injured.