CHICAGO (CBS) — A candlelight vigil is set for Saturday evening to honor the life of a three-year-old Portage boy killed in a freight train accident earlier this month.

The vigil for Caleb Wilson will take place at the amphitheater at Founder’s Square in Portage at 7:00 p.m.

His two-year-old sister was also seriously hurt in the accident after wandering onto the tracks near their home.