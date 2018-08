CHICAGO (CBS) — Extremely hot August weather returns on Sunday with heat indexes expected to reach well above 100 degrees in several areas around Chicago.

CBS 2’s Ed Curran says temps will reach the high 80s and low 90s today, with the highest indexes–up to 108 degrees–forecast for counties west of Chicago.

Experts warn people to stay hydrated and avoid strenuous activities outdoors.

Temperatures are expected to moderate in the middle of the week.