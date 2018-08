CHICAGO (CBS) — Two adults and six children have died in a fire overnight in the 2200 block of South Sacramento.

Among the dead are six children. Their ages were not immediately known.

Neighbors tell CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen that they heard a commotion and then a loud bang right before the fire.

The extra alarm fire broke out in a three-flat apartment building around 4:30 a.m.

This is a developing story.