(CBS) — Four people were shot in Chicago in the early morning hours Sunday.

The first shooting occurred in the 2000 block of North St Louis around 1:23 a.m.

A 26-year-old man and woman were driving when an unknown male black offender in a white Dodge Challenger exited the vehicle and fired shots, striking both victims.

The male victim was struck in the abdomen and transported to Stroger hospital in stable condition.

The female victim was struck in the hand and transported to Norwegian hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate. The incident began after a verbal exchange between the offender and victims, police said.

About 40 minutes later in the 3300 Block of West Schubert, a 22-year-old man was walking when he was shot in the head, neck and shoulder by an unknown male black or Hispanic offender.

He was transported to Illinois Masonic hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

The final shooting, in the 4000 block of West Palmer occurred around 3:35 a.m.

A 16-year-old male was standing outside when an unknown occupant inside of a passing Nissan sedan fired shots, striking the victim in the back and causing a graze wound to his neck.

He was transported to Illinois Masonic in serious condition.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

The shootings come after a Lyft passenger was among several people shot on Saturday.

The driver had just picked up the woman in the Back of the Yards neighborhood when she was fatally struck.

Last weekend, nearly 60 people were shot, including eight fatalities.