Jordan Zimmermann (6-6) allowed five runs and eight hits in six innings for the Tigers, who retired Alan Trammell’s No. 3 in a pregame ceremony that delayed the start of the game for almost a half-hour.

Kopech’s first few days in the majors included an apology from the rookie after racist and homophobic tweets of his surfaced from 2013. He told the Chicago Sun-Times on Thursday that things he said were “immature and inappropriate.”

Kopech took the mound Sunday and shut out the Tigers for the first five innings. He hit two batters in the fourth but retired Rodriguez on a fly to center with the bases loaded to end the threat.

Zimmermann yielded two straight singles to start the third. He nearly got out of the inning after Yolmer Sanchez lined into a double play, but Tim Anderson followed with a double and Avisail Garcia hit a two-run single.

Palka then lined a two-run shot just fair down the line in right to make it 4-0. It was his 19th homer of the year.

Yoan Moncada hit an RBI triple in the sixth before the Tigers finally scored in the bottom of the inning. Victor Martinez hit an RBI double, and Rodriguez again came up with the bases loaded, this time with one out. The count went to 3-0 before Rodriguez took a strike and hit the next pitch on the ground for a double play.

Rodriguez did hit a solo homer in the ninth.

The White Sox have won nine of their last 12.